Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.73 ($19.46).

Get Engie alerts:

ENGI opened at €16.27 ($18.92) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.64. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.