Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENGI. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.73 ($19.46).

Shares of EPA ENGI traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €16.03 ($18.63). 12,842,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.64.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

