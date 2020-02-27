EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for EnPro Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

NPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.39. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in EnPro Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

