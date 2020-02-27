Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Enstar Group worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 336.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESGR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $10.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.02. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $158.72 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.