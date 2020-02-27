Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ EBTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $340.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

In related news, EVP Peter Rayno purchased 1,650 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $54,763.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,019.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.