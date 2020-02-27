Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 30th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $256,000.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 17,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,247. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.28%.

EVA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.