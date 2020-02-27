Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million.

NYSE:EVA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.80. 370,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -188.42 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

