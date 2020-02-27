Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 30th total of 870,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 39,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 117,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,540. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

