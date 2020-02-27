EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Howard Weil began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

