EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Announces Earnings Results

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($2.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EQM stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,931. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

