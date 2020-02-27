EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,823,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,949,184. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

