Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.38). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equillium.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQ shares. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $1,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equillium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 176,090 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Equillium by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of EQ opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

