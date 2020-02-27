Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$92.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$64.00 and a 52 week high of C$121.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total transaction of C$231,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 654 shares in the company, valued at C$73,902. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.10, for a total transaction of C$67,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,575,877.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,064.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

