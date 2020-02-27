Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,445 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Equitable by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,389 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 169,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,512,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,589,000 after acquiring an additional 398,463 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE EQH opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.