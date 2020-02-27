Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

EQH traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,913. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.