Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 131,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

