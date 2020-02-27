Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BEST Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BEST in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

BEST stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 1,274,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,347. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

