Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report released on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $374,513.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $142,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,522 shares of company stock valued at $965,301. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.