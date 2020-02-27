Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gladstone Land Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Land in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAND. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 2,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.85 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

