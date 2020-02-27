Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Golar LNG Limited’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLNG. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 65,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,882. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $4,820,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Golar LNG by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 274,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Golar LNG by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

