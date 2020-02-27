Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Revolve Group’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

NYSE RVLV opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $250,234.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 423.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 747,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.