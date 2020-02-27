Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Colfax Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Colfax stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,397. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 951.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 116,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

