Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franks International NV’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franks International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Franks International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Franks International stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.63. 26,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,707. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $802.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.61. Franks International has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Franks International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franks International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Franks International by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franks International by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

