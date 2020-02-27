Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KB Home’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 123,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,221. KB Home has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

