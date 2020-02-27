Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Oil States International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Oil States International in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oil States International from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $480.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

In other news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Oil States International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Oil States International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.