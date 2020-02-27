Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ramaco Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

METC stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.