Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 27th (AAL, AAN, ACB, ALGT, ALK, DAL, FMCC, FNMA, HII, JBLU)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 27th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $126.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $219.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Buckingham Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Buckingham Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Buckingham Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

