Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 27th (ADBE, ADYEN, AIXA, AMK, AOX, APLE, ARL, BATS, BAYN, BC8)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 27th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $450.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) was given a €650.00 ($755.81) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €19.30 ($22.44) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €26.30 ($30.58) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,200 ($55.25) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €73.00 ($84.88) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €138.00 ($160.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $43.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $55.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €39.00 ($45.35) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $60.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $44.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.80 ($19.53) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $61.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $75.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $67.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $94.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $3.50 to $4.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $153.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €10.80 ($12.56) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 54 target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 63 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $78.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,400 ($97.34) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $48.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $49.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $78.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $92.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $85.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $37.00. BTIG Research currently has a sell rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $101.00 to $142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $111.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $46.50 to $45.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) was given a GBX 1,130 ($14.86) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) was given a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €53.30 ($61.98) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.