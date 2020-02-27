Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 27th (AML, AVST, BRK, FLTR, GFS, HLCL, KAZ, MCKS, MKS, NTIC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 27th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Avast (LON:AVST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

G4S (LON:GFS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an underperform rating. They currently have GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 185 ($2.43).

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Opera Limited provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform. Opera Limited is based in OSLO, Norway. “

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 425 ($5.59).

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its restricted rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

