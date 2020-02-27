Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 27th (CHR, EIDX, FTT, LOW, WEGRY, WJRYY, WYNMF, XHR, XPL, YAMHF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 27th:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $147.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $153.00.

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zscaler Inc. operates as a cloud security company. It focuses on transforming networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first. The company’s flagship services consist of Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access engages on securing connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location or network. Zscaler Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

