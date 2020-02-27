Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Update

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Equity Residential stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.77. 85,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,805 shares of company stock worth $11,067,529 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $201,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

