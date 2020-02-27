Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 74.5% in February

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the January 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ERYP stock remained flat at $$6.54 during midday trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Erytech Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $117.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

ERYP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.