Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.30. 1,796,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,727. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.