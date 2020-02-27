ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

