Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to report $38.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.37 million and the lowest is $36.51 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $28.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $138.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.39 million to $139.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.59 million, with estimates ranging from $146.93 million to $193.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

EPRT opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 97,936 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.