Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. Essential Utilities updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.53 to $1.58 EPS.

WTRG traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. 1,457,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,374. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

