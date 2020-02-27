Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 262,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487,634 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,422,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,847,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWN opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $811.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

