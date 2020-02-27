Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 2,654 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 161.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,672,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,851 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

