Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 13,150 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

STNG opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

