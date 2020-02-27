Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 313,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after buying an additional 176,039 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 20.2% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.26. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

