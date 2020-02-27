Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0112 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $694,492.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.74 or 0.02607240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00089202 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,122,738 coins and its circulating supply is 168,093,325 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.