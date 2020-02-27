Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and ACX. Etherparty has a market cap of $2.66 million and $136,840.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.02582593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00129631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, ACX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

