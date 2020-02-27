E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

ETFC stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

