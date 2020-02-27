Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Etsy worth $35,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Etsy by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,325. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

