Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. Etsy updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ETSY traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,109,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,703. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. Etsy has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.80 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,238 shares of company stock worth $6,665,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

