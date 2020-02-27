Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $6.41 on Thursday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 354,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,786. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. Etsy has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,238 shares of company stock worth $6,665,325 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

