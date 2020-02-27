Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.80 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

ETSY stock traded up $6.41 on Thursday, hitting $57.10. 354,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,786. Etsy has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,325. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillman Company increased its stake in Etsy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillman Company now owns 885,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,312,586 after buying an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management grew its position in shares of Etsy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 429,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 861,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 218,875 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

