EverGreenCoin (EGC) Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 30% lower against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $199,871.00 and $22.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00973197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00042686 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016940 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00202144 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00069956 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001952 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00321139 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,211,358 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

