Everus (EVR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $902.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $11.95 million and $902.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00496935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.06433504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028156 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,382 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

