EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. EVO Payments updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

EVOP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 1,154,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,669. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

